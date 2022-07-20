Six Nations Elected Council announces by-election in finance committee meeting

By Bree Duwyn Writer Six Nations is heading into a by-election. Two weeks after band councillor Wendy Johnson announced her resignation a by-election date has been set to fill the vacancy left on the nine member council. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) learned at its General Finance meeting Monday, (July 18), Six N ations Elections Officer Steve Williams’ had suggested dates for the by-election. The dates include the nomination date, which will take place August 6, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the SNEC administration building, and the by-election itself, which will be September 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m, will also be at the band office. The question of SNEC’s involvement in the election process was raised when Councillor Helen Miller was quick to bring up the…
