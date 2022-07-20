Six Nations powwow finds new home at local speedway

By Bree Duwyn Writer It’s full speed ahead for the 2022 Grand River “Champion of Champions Powwow after a two year COVID-19 shutdown. The powwow is not only back but changing its location to a new venue next door to the Ohsweken Speedway at Six Nations.. Powwow committee member Charlene Bomberry said the powwow has found a new home with enough space to allow for upgrades and for the growing festival. Bomberry told Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) in a Zoom meeting Tuesday (July 12), the decision to leave Chiefswood Park on Highway 54 was theirs. “The park is basically too small for the size of our event now, and with all of the changes and upgrades over there, a lot of the space was taken away from us,” said…



