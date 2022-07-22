Kayanase teaching longhouse destroyed in fire

By Bree Duwyn

Writer

UPDATED July 22, 2022 5:15 P.M.

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-A 17th century replica longhouse built to offer eco-tourism at Six Nations went up in flames at around 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 22 .

The Kayhonhakta-Longhouse project on Brant county Hwy 54 was established by G.R.E.T.I (Grand River Employment and Training) and a part of Kayanase’s mission of ecological restoration and eco-tourism.

Fire spread quickly through the wooden structure with both Six Nations and Brant County Fire departments responded with firefighters fighting both the blaze and wetting down the immediate surrounding field.

Six Nations Police said an initial investigation revealed no one was injured and there was nothing suspicious at this time. Police remain on scene for traffic safety.

Kayanase staff taking a lunch break were shocked to see the fire.

One employee told Turtle Island News they had just finished lunch and headed outside for fresh air when they spotted the structure engulfed in flames and quickly called 9-1-1..

“We just finished our lunch, and when we finished, we came out and it was already happening,” said one Kayanase employee.

Turtle Island News asked staff if anyone had been in proximity to the fire at the time, and were told that no one had been in or around the longhouse.

“It’s gonna burn down before they get the fire out, there’s not going to be anything left,” said another Kayanase employee.

As the wind began to spread the fire to surrounding dry grass and send smoke onto the highway, first responders quickly put out the blaze.

The aftermath of the fire showed only the frame of the longhouse’s walls still standing, however, severely damaged.

Councillor Helen Miller, who formerly sat on the G.R.E.T.I board, said that a lot of work went into the construction of the longhouse and it is a terrible loss.

“People came specifically to see the longhouse, people from all over. When they knew it was there, they came to see it,” said Councillor Miller.

She said that the longhouse underwent planning for a long time and when it was finally constructed, it was used by a lot of people. Not only for tours and workshops, but also by school groups for educational purposes.

“It was used a lot during the summer, it is very sad to see,” said Councillor Miller.

Built in 2017, the longhouse was created to serve as a place for the Six Nations community to connect with Haudenosaunee history and culture, as well as a site for hosting tours and workshops.

On these tours, participants had the opportunity to learn about Haudenosaunee family and social structures, as well as traditional teachings and stories.

Turtle Island News will continue to provide updates as they are released.

