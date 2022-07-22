National News
Project Reunion: Five more charged in Six Nations Police led drug trafficking investigation

July 22, 2022 240 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- A total of 178 charges have been laid  in a nine month long Six Nations Police led multi-force investigation shutting down a drug trafficking network that had been supply illicit drugs to Six Nations of the Grand River Territory and surrounding communities.

Project Reunion saw Six Nations Police and OPP launch raids on two separate residences one at Six Nations and a second in Port Dover July 14th with Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrants.

Police seized fentanyl, cocaine, oxycodone, hydromorphone, currency, scales, cell phones, and drug packaging.

Police arrested and charged four Six Nations people and a Port Dover resident  including:

Robert Frank VanEvery, 27, of Ohsweken, with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – oxycodone and Proceeds of Crime under $5,000.

Robert George VanEvery, 52, of Ohsweken, with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – oxycodone, Proceeds of Crime under $5,000, Operation Motor Vehicle While Prohibited (20 counts) and Fail to Comply with Release Order (7 counts).

Robbe Beaver, 47, of Ohsweken, with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – cocaine, Possession – hydromorphone and Proceeds of Crime under $5,000.

Denise Webster, 40-years-old of Ohsweken, with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – cocaine, Possession – hydromorphone and Proceeds of Crime Under $5,000.

Bobbi-Jo KING, 48, of Port Dover, with Possession – fentanyl and Possession – cocaine.

