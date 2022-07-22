Six Nations to get up to $1.9 million in federal funds to combat crime

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations of the Grand River is receiving up to $1.9 million in funding under the federal Building Safer Communities Fund (BSCF.) to fight guns, gangs and violence.

The BSCF is a federal initiative aimed at preventing violence in First Nations communities and “advancing reconciliation.”

The government launched the $250 million BSCF Friday, July 22, 2022 after announcing it in March 2022. The BSCF supports local initiatives to prevent gun and gang violence and help young people make good choices.

Today, the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety announced Friday Six Nations of the Grand River will receive up to $1.9 million under the fund.

The funding is aimed specifically at tackling the root causes of gun crime, supporting community-led projects to combat violence among young people who are involved in gangs, or at risk of joining them.

The federal government is currently working with communities across the country to put contribution agreements in place as quickly as possible to enable the funding to flow. The funding is part of broader efforts to improve public safety in Indigenous communities, including working with First Nations partners to co-develop legislation recognizing First Nations policing as an essential service, and increasing funding for police services under the First Nations and Inuit Policing Program.

Minister of Public Safety, the Honourable Marco Mendicino said in announcing the funding “Walking the road of reconciliation means supporting grassroots initiatives in First Nations communities, by First Nations communities. This funding from the BSCF will help support the great work that’s already happening on the ground, helping people make healthy choices and set themselves up for success in life. I look forward to seeing the difference it makes for young people across Six Nations.”

The BSCF is a key element of the federal government’s plan to keep Canadians safe. It includes major investments at borders to stop gun smuggling, a proposed national freeze on handguns, new proposed “red flag” laws to stop domestic violence, the banning of more than 1,500 models of assault-style firearms, and the development of a buyback program, to get guns off of streets.

Quick Facts

Budget 2021 announced $861 million over five years, beginning in 2021-2022, to support culturally responsive policing and community safety services in Indigenous communities.

over five years, beginning in 2021-2022, to support culturally responsive policing and community safety services in Indigenous communities. The Government has been engaging to help inform the co-development of federal First Nations police services legislation. A “What we heard” report will soon be released, along with continued dialogue.

The amount of BSCF support for a community is based on two major elements: crime severity (homicide by firearm, incidents of firearms offences, organized crime/street gang-involved crime) and population.

The BSCF builds on the success of the Initiative To Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence, a $358.8 million investment over five years that brings together federal, provincial and territorial supports to tackle the increase in gun-related violence and gang activity in Canada .

Add Your Voice