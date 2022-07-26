National News
ticker

Couple wanted in murder of Brantford man

July 26, 2022 33 views

Rorey Grant Tyler Hill and  Jessica Elizabeth Poreba are wanted by the Brantford Police Service for first degree murder. (Brantford Police Service Photos) 

BRANTFORD, ONT-The Brantford Police Service have issued arrest warrants for two people wanted for first degree murder.

Arrest warrants have been issued for 41 year-old Jessica Elizabeth Poreba and 38 year-old Rorey Grant Tyler Hill after police launched a death investigation on Friday, July 22.

Police were called to a Colborne Street address around 5 p.m and upon arrival, found the body of a 68 year-old man. The decease’s identity is not being released at this time or time of the death.

Investigators say Poreba and Hill knew the victim.

Poreba is described as Caucasian, 5-foot-4, 115 pounds with a thin build, with blue eyes and black hair. Police said they believe her hair may be dyed blond now.

Hill is described as Indigenous, 5-foot-5, 160 pounds with a medium build, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Police are warning the public to not approach the two if seen. Instead, call police.

Anyone with information related to this incident or the location of Poreba or Hill is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Roadside garbage pick up coming to Tla o qui aht and Yuu?u?i??at? communities

July 26, 2022 50

By Melissa Renwick Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Tofino, BC – Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation and the Yuu?u?i??at?…

Read more
National News

LNG projects put a dark cloud over Trudeau’s clean energy cash for N.S.

July 26, 2022 43

By Cloe Logan  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week announced $255 million…

Read more

Leave a Reply