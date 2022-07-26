Couple wanted in murder of Brantford man

Rorey Grant Tyler Hill and Jessica Elizabeth Poreba are wanted by the Brantford Police Service for first degree murder. (Brantford Police Service Photos)

BRANTFORD, ONT-The Brantford Police Service have issued arrest warrants for two people wanted for first degree murder.

Arrest warrants have been issued for 41 year-old Jessica Elizabeth Poreba and 38 year-old Rorey Grant Tyler Hill after police launched a death investigation on Friday, July 22.

Police were called to a Colborne Street address around 5 p.m and upon arrival, found the body of a 68 year-old man. The decease’s identity is not being released at this time or time of the death.

Investigators say Poreba and Hill knew the victim.

Poreba is described as Caucasian, 5-foot-4, 115 pounds with a thin build, with blue eyes and black hair. Police said they believe her hair may be dyed blond now.

Hill is described as Indigenous, 5-foot-5, 160 pounds with a medium build, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Police are warning the public to not approach the two if seen. Instead, call police.

Anyone with information related to this incident or the location of Poreba or Hill is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050.

