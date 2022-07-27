National News
ticker

Six Nations Elected Council declines invitation to Metis Nation of Ontario assembly

July 27, 2022 92 views

 Councillor Nathan Wright  says Metis Nations of Ontario has its own internal issues to resolve.

By Bree Duwyn

Writer

Councillor Nathan Wright

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Representation from Six Nations Elected Council will not be present at the upcoming 29th Metis Nation of Ontario Annual General Assembly in Toronto, Ont. next month.

The matter was brought up during the scheduling minutes of a SNEC meeting on July 26, in which Elected Chief Mark Hill said the Chief’s Office received an invitation on behalf of the MNO to attend their annual general assembly from August 18 -21.

“I don’t recall in the past getting invited to these annual general assemblies, which is why I wanted to bring this to the council,” said Elected Chief Hill.

He also said that he acknowledges the issues between the Chiefs of Ontario and MNO, before asking council if they wished to attend the annual general assembly.

Just last month, Ontario faced a conflict of territorial rights between First Nations and the MNO.

First Nations called on the provincial government to withdraw the recognition of Metis communities as Indigenous groups.

In the Annual Chiefs Assembly, hosted by Chiefs of Ontario and Independent First Nations, many sessions took place to address the issue.

During the assembly, a resolution was passed, which called on Ontario to protect First Nation territorial rights from the MNO.

Another meeting has been scheduled in Sept. to continue the ongoing discussion.

“I know the National Metis Council has a number of issues as it relates to membership and they’re having a lot of internal debates,” said Councillor Nathan Wright.

He said he does not believe SNEC should involve themselves in these internal affairs.

“I think what they’re doing here is trying to bring credibility back to the MNO,” said Councillor Wright.

He said that their invitation may have been extended to request accountability from Six Nations and that they should resolve their own disputes internally.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Pope Francis arrives in Quebec City for final days of Indigenous reconciliation visit

July 27, 2022 43

By Brittany Hobson and Sidhartha Banerjee THE CANADIAN PRESS QUEBEC-A plane carrying Pope Francis landed Wednesday…

Read more
National News

‘Gaps’ in Pope’s apology can’t be ignored, says Crown Indigenous Relations minister

July 27, 2022 53

OTTAWA- Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller says the “gaps” in Pope Francis’s apology to residential school…

Read more

Leave a Reply