Fire destroys 17th century replica longhouse

July 27, 2022 79 views
A 17th-century replica longhouse that featured cultural learning and ecotourism was destroyed by fire. No one was injured in the fire. (Photos by Jim C. Powless)

Kayanase teaching longhouse destroyed in fire By Bree Duwyn Writer A 17th century replica longhouse, built to offer ecotourism on Six Nations, went up in flames around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, July 22. The OSTTC (Ogwehoweh Skills and Trades Training Centre) Longhouse on Brant County Hwy 54 was established by G.R.E.T.I (Grand River Employment and Training) and a part of Kayanase’s mission of ecological restoration. Fire spread quickly throughout the wooden structure, while both Six Nations and Brant County Fire departments responded to the scene. Firefighters fought the blaze and wet the immediate surrounding field. Six Nations Police said that an initial investigation revealed no one was injured and there was no suspicious activity at this time. G.R.E.T.I will continue to work with SN Fire Emergency Services and Police as…

