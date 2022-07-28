National News
ticker

Translation error behind Pope’s call for ‘investigation’ into residential schools

July 28, 2022 23 views

OTTAWA- Organizers of the papal visit say the Vatican has “clarified” part of Pope Francis’s apology to residential school survivors, noting an error occurred during translation.

The pontiff’s words near Edmonton this week raised questions when he said an important part of moving past requesting forgiveness “will be to conduct a serious investigation into the facts of what took place.”

Francis was speaking Spanish and the apology was being translated into English.

Papal visit organizers say in a statement the Vatican “clarified” the English translation should have meant survivors heard the Pope say what’s needed next is a “serious search,” not a “serious investigation.”

Organizers say the Pope expressed a desire for Catholics to continue seeking out the truth and foster reconciliation.

They say Canadian bishops have also pledged to turn over documents that might help communities identify the remains of Indigenous children believed to be buried in unmarked graves at former school sites.

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2022.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Siksika Nation aims to establish local police service 

July 28, 2022 16

By John Watson  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Siksika Nation and the Province of Alberta have signed…

Read more
National News

Hope and skepticism after Pope Francis leads reconciliation mass near Quebec City 

July 28, 2022 23

By Brittany Hobson and Sidhartha Banerjee THE CANADIAN PRESS SAINTE-ANNE-DE-BEAUPRE, Que.- Indigenous people are expressing a…

Read more

Leave a Reply