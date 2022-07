AKWESASNE- Elected leadership from Haudenosaunee communities across Ontario are in the second day of a two day meeting in Akwesasne, the first in-person meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Leadership from the the Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke , Akwesasne, and others are attending to discuss issues including the Harvest Working Group (which includes hunting matters), Anishinabek Nation – Iroquois Caucus Alliance (Radioactive Waste Working Group), and Strategic Planning. The Iroquois Caucus consists of elected Councils from Kahnawà:ke, Akwesasne, Tyendinaga, Six Nations, Kanehsatà:ke, Wahta, and the Oneida of the Thames. .

