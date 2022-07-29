National News
OPP search for boater missing on Grand River continues

July 29, 2022 104 views

By Bree Duwyn

Writer

The Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment are searching the Grand River today (Friday, July 28, 2022) for a 26 year-old man who was reported missing after being seen falling off his personal watercraft (Seadoo).

The man was travelling along the Grand River waters near Highway 54 and Onondaga Townline Road, when he was seen falling off the watercraft into the river at 7:20 p.m.

The watercraft has been located.

The man is described as tall with a thin build, wearing no shirt and grey shorts.

He was not wearing a personal floatation device (PFD).

Six Nations Police and Brant County Fire Department assisted Haldimand and Brant OPP officers, Haldimand Marine Unit and the Emergency Response Team, who have been involved in the search.

As of 5 p.m. Friday (July 29), “OPP Aviation and divers with the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit are presently on scene as part of the search,” said Derek Rogers, Regional Media Relations Coordinator (OPP West Region).

Rogers said there is a significant amount of OPP presence in the area the missing man was last seen.

There is no threat to public safety.

If you locate the male party, please call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 immediately as there are concerns for his safety.

