OPP searching for boater missing on Grand River

BRANT COUNTY, ON – The Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment are searching the Grand River today ( Friday, July 28, 2022) for a 26-year-old man was reported missing after being seen falling off his personal watercraft (Seedoo) .

The man was see travelling along the Grand River waters near Highway 54 and Onondaga Townline Road when he seen at 7:20 p.m. falling off his personal watercraft (Seadoo) into the river. The watercraft has been located.

He is described as tall, thin build, wearing no shirt and grey shorts. The man was not wearing a personal floating device (PDF).

Haldimand OPP officers, Brant OPP officers, Haldimand Marine Unit and the Emergency Response Team (ERT), are involved in the search.

There is no threat to public safety.

If you locate the male party, please call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 immediately as there are concerns for his safety.

