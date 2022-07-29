Local News
Pope’s remarks in Quebec place some responsibility at feet of `local Catholic institutions’ for residential school system

July 29, 2022 41 views

 By Shari Narine  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter On his fourth day in Canada, Pope Francis moved a little further along the accountability spectrum hinting at what residential school survivors still wait to hear: That the Catholic Church as an institution did harm systemically. “In that deplorable system promoted by the government authorities of the time, which separated so many children from their families, different local Catholic institutions played a part. For this reason, I express my deep shame and sorrow,” said the Holy Father, his words translated into English and French on large screens both in the Citadelle and on the Plains of Abraham in Quebec City. The Indian Residential School Settlement Agreement of 2006 was signed by the Roman Catholic Entities, one of four religious authorities. It lists 47…

