National News
Sixteen-year-old injured in collision trying to rescue goat

July 29, 2022 35 views

 HALDIMAND COUNTY ON- A teenager suffered non-life threatening injuries OPP said after a vehicle struck a goat on Sixth Line Road just west of Argyle Street South   Thursday, July 28, 2022.

 Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment, Haldimand County Fire Services and Haldimand County Emergency Services (EMS)  responded to the collision that involved a single motor vehicle on Sixth Line just west of Argyle Street South in Caledonia at about 9:56 p.m.

 OPP said the vehicle had struck a goat that in turn struck a 16-year-old passerby that was attempting to move the goat off the road.

The pedestrian was transported to an out-of-town hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The goat was located deceased in the westbound lane ditch.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

OPP continue to investigate the collision.

If you have any information regarding this incident please call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

