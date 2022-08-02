National News
Public’s help sought in locating federal offender wanted on Canada wide warrant

August 2, 2022 1 view

 

                                            Josh Hogan

TORONTO, ON – The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is seeking the public’s help in  locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of Statutory Release.

Josh Hogan is described as an Indigenous male, 28, 5’9” (175 cm), 155 lbs (70kgs) with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is currently serving a three (3) year sentence for: Robbery X3 and Use Imitation Firearm While Committing.  He is known to frequent Toronto and Peel Region.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.

