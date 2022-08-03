Local News
ticker

‘Gaps’ in Pope’s apology can’t be ignored, says Crown Indigenous Relations minister

August 3, 2022 47 views

By Stephanie Taylor THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA-Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller says the “gaps’’ in Pope Francis’s apology to residential school survivors cannot be ignored. In an interview with The Canadian Press, Miller stressed how the pontiff’s words, delivered before a crowd of survivors and others gathered near Edmonton on Monday, are deeply important to those now absorbing them. “This is still an emotional moment.’’ The minister said Indigenous people will decide for themselves what they think. However, two concerns being expressed are that Francis did not mention sexual abuse in his remarks, and he mentioned the “evil’’ committed by Christians, ut not the Catholic Church as an institution. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission clearly called for a papal apology to be similar to the 2010 apology the Vatican gave…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Pope Francis says he felt the pain of Indigenous Peoples during trip to Canada 

August 3, 2022 35

By Kelly Geraldine Malone THE CANADIAN PRESS Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller says a lack of…

Read more
National News

Hawaii school named for US leader muddles alumni identity

August 3, 2022 41

By Jennifer Sinco Kelleher THE ASSOCIATED PRESS HONOLULU (AP)- In Hawaii, there’s a common question posed…

Read more