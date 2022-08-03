Local News
Massive Lake Erie Connector project on hold

August 3, 2022 58 views

By Lynda Powless Editor The Lake Erie Connector Project that could have seen as much as $33 million equity deal for Six Nations has been put on hold. Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC) said Tuesday (August 2) it was notifed a week ago ( Wednesday, July 27), ITC Investment Holdings Inc. “suspended all project development activities and commercial negotiations on the Lake Erie Connector project. “ On a statement released Tuesday, SNGRDC said Six Nations had put a lot of tiime into researching the project. “Over the course of the project investment review, the Six Nations of the Grand River Elected Council (SN Elected Council), Six Nations of the Grand River Economic Development Corporation Group (SNGRDC Group), staff and the community invested considerable efforts in assessing…

