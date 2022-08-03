Local News
Pope visits Quebec. What is the Doctorine of Discovery?

August 3, 2022 53 views
Two women held a banner as Pope Francis presided over a mass at the Shrine of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupre, one of the oldest and most popular pilgrimage sites in North America.

Canada’s bishops want Catholic Church to issue new statement on Doctrine of Discovery By Stephanie Taylor THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA-Canada’s bishops are working with the Vatican in the hope of issuing a new statement from the Catholic Church on the Doctrine of Discovery, the organizers of the papal visit said Wednesday. Many Indigenous leaders and residential school survivors had hoped Pope Francis would renounce the policy, which stems from a series of edicts, known as papal bulls, dating back to the 15th century. Countries, including Canada, have used the doctrine to justify colonizing lands considered to be uninhabited, but were in fact home to Indigenous Peoples. The pontiff did not directly mention the Doctrine of Discovery when he delivered his apology to residential school survivors in Maskwacis, Alta., on Monday,…

