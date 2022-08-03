Saulteau member to represent Canada in Miss Globe 2023 Pageant

By Kirsta Lindstrom

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

ENERGETICCITY.CA

Serenity Dawn Davis, a Saulteau First Nations member, is set to represent the country at the Miss Globe 2022 pageant in October.

Miss Globe is described as an extravagant and prestigious competition that goes beyond just the physical beauty of women worldwide. The contestants are encouraged to express their individuality with poise, grace, and wits.

Davis, 19, is a newcomer to the pageant world and was working as a welder when she got a phone call that changed the course of her life.

In November 2020, she was living in Grande Prairie when she was contacted by Anne-Marie Turcotte about the Sisterhood Mentorship Program.

Turcotte was named Miss Canada Globe in 2020, making her the first Indigenous woman to hold this title. She was looking to mentor other strong outgoing women and share the pageant experience.

“I was looking for something new, and it sounded like an awesome opportunity and great experience,” said Davis.

After winning regionals, she was crowned the Miss Globe Alberta.

After that, she says she was immediately hooked on the contestants’

camaraderie and positivity.

In September 2021, she was whisked off to Toronto, along with her mother, to undergo two weeks of training to prepare the contestants for pageant life. They learned about hair and makeup styling, took public speaking classes, learned salsa and disco dancing, and worked on their platform.

Davis used her time on stage to speak about Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and bring awareness to the stigma surrounding accessing mental health supports.

Standing at 5’9“, she states the hardest challenge was learning to walk confidently in heels.

For her talent portion, she represented her culture by fancy dancing, pow wow style.

She was crowned Miss Canada Globe in September 2021 and will now be heading to represent Canada in the Miss Globe world finals in Albania in October.

Sponsored mainly by CEO Miss Canada, Davis will head to the Philippines in September with the other 50 contestants to prepare for the pageant and get a feel for the world stage.

They will practice their talents, fashion show walk, and interview portion.

Davis encourages young women to “be yourself, step out of your comfort zone and speak out about things you are passionate about.

One voice can make a difference.”

Upon her return, she will be looking for at least two young ladies to mentor and share this opportunity with.

During the year-long reign, Miss Globe will travel throughout the world to participate in charitable fundraisers while promoting the beauty, intelligence, and charm of women. The winner will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to gain innumerable contacts, lifelong friendships, and endless support from diverse communities.

Davis would like to thank everyone in the community for their support. She says she is proud to represent Saulteau First Nations on the world stage.

Add Your Voice