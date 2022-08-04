Community privacy concerns raised over security cameras

By Bree Duwyn Writer Community members have raised concerns about their privacy in regards to neighbouring residences and their security cameras, and Six Nations Elected Council has said it is up to common courtesy. In a SNEC meeting on July 26, Tammy Martin, SNEC Chief of Staff, said that residents have submitted complaints to the Chief’s Office, saying that their neighbours’ cameras point towards their residences. Councillor Nathan Wright said that there could be strategies made towards discussing proper installations of cameras within the community. “Everyone has the opportunity to have cameras across their whole property as they see fit,” said Elected Chief Mark Hill. “There’s always going to be a challenge when you’re dealing with neighbours.” He said that the privacy complaints made by residents send a message to…



