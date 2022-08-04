Local News
Elected council declines invitation to Metis Nation of Ontario assembly

August 4, 2022 19 views

By Bree Duwyn Writer Representation from Six Nations Elected Council will not be present at the upcoming 29th Metis Nation of Ontario Annual General Assembly in Toronto, Ont. next month. The matter was brought up during the scheduling minutes of a SNEC meeting on July 26, in which Elected Chief Mark Hill said the Chief’s Office received an invitation on behalf of the MNO to attend their annual general assembly from August 18 -21. “I don’t recall in the past getting invited to these annual general assemblies, which is why I wanted to bring this to the council,” said Elected Chief Hill. He also said that he acknowledges the issues between the Chiefs of Ontario and MNO, before asking council if they wished to attend the annual general assembly. Just…

