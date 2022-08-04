Local News
‘Gaps’ in Pope’s apology can’t be ignored, says Crown Indigenous Relations minister

August 4, 2022 19 views

By Stephanie Taylor THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA-Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller says the “gaps’’ in Pope Francis’s apology to residential school survivors cannot be ignored. In an interview with The Canadian Press, Miller stressed how the pontiff’s words, delivered before a crowd of survivors and others gathered near Edmonton on Monday, are deeply important to those now absorbing them. “This is still an emotional moment.’’ The minister said Indigenous people will decide for themselves what they think. However, two concerns being expressed are that Francis did not mention sexual abuse in his remarks, and he mentioned the “evil’’ committed by Christians, ut not the Catholic Church as an institution. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission clearly called for a papal apology to be similar to the 2010 apology the Vatican gave…

