‘Gaps’ in Pope’s apology can’t be ignored, says Crown Indigenous Relations minister

By Stephanie Taylor THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA-Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller says the “gaps’’ in Pope Francis’s apology to residential school survivors cannot be ignored. In an interview with The Canadian Press, Miller stressed how the pontiff’s words, delivered before a crowd of survivors and others gathered near Edmonton on Monday, are deeply important to those now absorbing them. “This is still an emotional moment.’’ The minister said Indigenous people will decide for themselves what they think. However, two concerns being expressed are that Francis did not mention sexual abuse in his remarks, and he mentioned the “evil’’ committed by Christians, ut not the Catholic Church as an institution. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission clearly called for a papal apology to be similar to the 2010 apology the Vatican gave…
Related Posts
Pope visits Quebec – What is the Doctorine of Discovery?
August 4, 2022 22
Canada’s bishops want Catholic Church to issue new statement on Doctrine of Discovery By Stephanie Taylor…
Massive Lake Erie Connector project on hold
August 4, 2022 21
By Lynda Powless Editor The Lake Erie Connector Project that could have seen as much as…