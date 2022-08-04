By Turtle Island News staff The journey to motherhood is widely studied and services for expectant and new mothers are abundant, but there is little research into what new and expectant fathers and two-spirited individuals need to prepare or how to support them through the journey successfully. Dr. Amy Wright, an assistant professor at the University of Toronto, neonatal nurse practitioner in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at McMaster Children’s hospital as well as president of the Canadian Association of Neonatal Nurses (CANN) presented phase one of the three-phase study called Supporting the Journey to Fatherhood to Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) at the July 26 General Council Committee meeting where the ethics application for phase one was approved. Dr. Wright said the study will address a gap identified by…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice