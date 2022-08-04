War of words heating up between Six Nations elected, hereditary leaders

By J.P. Antonacci Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Who speaks for the Haudenosaunee? That question is at the heart of a decades-long dispute between the elected and traditional governments on Six Nations. Both councils say they are the sole authority on the reserve and beyond, with the exclusive right to meet with political leaders and developers looking to build on traditional Haudenosaunee territory along the Grand River. “The law is clear that it is the elected government of the Six Nations of the Grand River with whom any consultation concerning development in the Haldimand Tract must occur,’’ Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill wrote in a July 11 letter to municipalities along the Grand. Hill said the Supreme Court has “confirmed and recognized’’ elected council as “the only legitimate government of…



