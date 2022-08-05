ALERT: Missing Indigenous woman and her son found in U.S.

By Lynda Powless

Editor

Missing woman Dawn Dumont Walker and her seven year old son Vincent have been found in Oregon City today (Friday, August 5) after “illegally” entering the U.S., police said.

Police said Dumont-Walker, 48, could face charges by American police for “illegally” entering the U.S.. Police are working to return her son to his legal guardian.

Saskatoon Police Service said Friday, in conjunction with the United States Department of Homeland Security, that the agencies had located the two in Oregon City, Oregon at approximately 11:30 a.m. CT.

“Investigators were recently successful in establishing that the two had illegally entered the United States. The investigation was then able to track them to the Oregon City location where cross-border law enforcement cooperation was utilized,” Saskatoon police said in a news release.

The mother and son have been missing for two weeks. Her truck and personal items were found at Chief Whitecap Park south of Saskatoon on July 25th. A search, on both land and water, was launched and two days later a searcher found Walker’s purse in the area.

Saskatoon Police Service issued a statement Friday afternoon saying the two had been found and once American police have concluded their investigation she will be returned to Saskatoon Police.

“Both are reported to be safe and well. Agency representatives are currently working out the details of arranging for their return to Canada,” a press release from the Saskatoon Police Service said. Saskatoon Police Service said “U.S. authorities are considering the implications and any potential action as a result of an illegal entry into the US. Pending any action by U.S. authorities Dawn Walker will be returned to Saskatoon to meet with investigators.” Dumont-Walker is the executive operating officer of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, which represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan. She is also a well-known author who was recently nominated for a national book award. Police will provide an update on Monday. “At this time, U.S. authorities are considering the implications and any potential action as a result of an illegal entry into the US. Pending any action by U.S. authorities Dawn Walker will be returned to Saskatoon to meet with investigators. U.S. agency representatives in consultation with the SPS are currently working out the details of returning Vincent Jansen to a legal guardian,” Saskatoon police said in the news release. FSIN vice chief Heather Bear said earlier Walker previously experienced domestic violence, while Saskatoon police have historical reports of domestic violence allegations involving her. Staff Sgt. Grant Obst has said the investigation is considering previous contact Walker had with the police. Walker is the executive operating officer of the FSIN. She is also the author of four novels. She worked as a columnist at the Saskatoon StarPhoenix and Eagle Feather News. This week she was shortlisted for the 2022 Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour, a Canadian prize for literary humour. It carries an award of a medal and a $25,000 prize.

Add Your Voice