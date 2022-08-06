Chiefs edge host Kodiaks to take 2-0 lead in their league semi-final series

By Sam Laskaris

The Six Nations Chiefs got the start they wanted on Friday night.

But more importantly the Chiefs were able to hang on a register a second consecutive one-goal victory to take a 2-0 lead in their Major Series Lacrosse (MSL) best-of-seven semi-final series against the Cobourg Kodiaks.

The Six Nations club, which was enjoying a 6-1 lead in the second period, survived a Kodiaks’ rally and hung on for an 8-7 triumph on Friday.

The match was a historic one as it was the first time a MSL contest was staged at the Baltimore Recreation Centre Arena. The Kodiaks’ usual facility, the Cobourg Community Centre, is unavailable to the team for its playoff run since ice has already been installed at the rink for the upcoming hockey season.

Dalton Sulver, who netted three goals for the Chiefs on Friday, said it was vital his team have a solid start. Two nights earlier the host Six Nations team had to overcome a 6-2 deficit before it eked out a 10-9 win in the series opener.

“It’s always tough to spot a team a lead and dig out of a hole,” Sulver said. “And we did that on Wednesday night. But it was nice to get out in front and keep the lead. They managed to tie it up late but we managed to get a couple of goals there at the end and get a good win.”

Sulver’s third goal of the night, with just over eight minutes remaining in the contest, gave the Chiefs an 8-6 lead and proved to be the game-winner.

The Kodiaks ensured an entertaining finish by scoring to make it 8-7 with 65 seconds left. But that’s as close as they would get at the end.

“I feel we played well,” Sulver said. “We buckled down. We called it an ugly (win). I think we were in the box too much. I think we killed off nine or 10 minutes of penalties there in the second period so if we can shore that up I think it will be a lot better for us.”

Game 3 in the series will be held Sunday. The Chiefs will host that match, which will be at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena and has an opening faceoff set for 7 p.m.

Sulver is pleased his squad was able to pull out another victory on Friday and now holds a two-game lead in the series.

“It’s huge,” he said. “We’re going to go into Sunday night with some confidence and we’re going to come back into this building 3-0.”

The Kodiaks will host Game 4 this coming Wednesday.

Warren Hill picked up the W between the pipes for the Chiefs on Friday. Like Sulver, he realized the significance of his side going up a couple of games now in the series.

“It’s definitely huge and we know we’re in for a battle come Sunday night because there’s a huge difference between going up 3-0 and coming back here 2-1,” he said. “We’ve definitely got to refocus, regroup and come up with a good effort on Sunday.”

Hill wasn’t surprised to see the Kodiaks battle back from their early deficit on Friday.

“We wouldn’t expect nothing less,” he said. “No lead is safe, especially in the Mann Cup playoffs here. We know that they’re going to give it their all and fight back and it’s just a matter of weathering the storm.”

Hill added some Chiefs’ miscues allowed the Cobourg club to get back into the game.

“They capitalized on a lot of their turnovers,” he said. “But there were some little mistakes on us, like not boxing out and kind of fumbling rebounds and just losing our man. But those things happen in lacrosse games. We just had to keep our composure and keep rolling with the punches.”

Others who scored for Six Nations on Friday were Cody Jamieson, Austin Staats, Charlie Scanlon, Brendan Bomberry and Eric Fannell.

