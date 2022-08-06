National News
ticker

Four candidates running in Six Nations by-election

August 6, 2022 51 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Four Six Nations people have thrown their names in to run in the band’s September by-election called to fill a vacancy on the elected council created when former councillor Wendy Johnson resigned a month ago.

Nominations were held at the Six Nations band office Saturday, August 6, 2022 until noon.

Electorial Officer Steve Williams said the candidates will now go through a vetting process to ensure all required documentation has been submitted and they will be “officially” announced in two weeks.

Running are:

Gregory L. Frazer  nominated by Brian Philip Hill and Brian Darryl Hill

Vernice “Pixie Gladys Hill nominated by Lois Lee Jonathan and Lorelei Gayle Isaacs

Nicoli Wilson Wyman, nominated by William Charles Monture and Courtney Brennan Vanevery

Alaina Marie Vanevery nominated by Judith Ann Martin and Miles Fitzpatrick General.

The 58th Elected Council by-election will take place September 3, 2022.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Chiefs edge host Kodiaks to take 2-0 lead in their league semi-final series

August 6, 2022 35

By Sam Laskaris Writer The Six Nations Chiefs got the start they wanted on Friday night.…

Read more
National News

ALERT: Missing Indigenous woman and her son found in U.S.

August 5, 2022 314

By Lynda Powless Editor Missing woman Dawn Dumont Walker and her  seven year old son Vincent…

Read more

Leave a Reply