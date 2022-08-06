Four candidates running in Six Nations by-election

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Four Six Nations people have thrown their names in to run in the band’s September by-election called to fill a vacancy on the elected council created when former councillor Wendy Johnson resigned a month ago.

Nominations were held at the Six Nations band office Saturday, August 6, 2022 until noon.

Electorial Officer Steve Williams said the candidates will now go through a vetting process to ensure all required documentation has been submitted and they will be “officially” announced in two weeks.

Running are:

Gregory L. Frazer nominated by Brian Philip Hill and Brian Darryl Hill

Vernice “Pixie Gladys Hill nominated by Lois Lee Jonathan and Lorelei Gayle Isaacs

Nicoli Wilson Wyman, nominated by William Charles Monture and Courtney Brennan Vanevery

Alaina Marie Vanevery nominated by Judith Ann Martin and Miles Fitzpatrick General.

The 58th Elected Council by-election will take place September 3, 2022.

