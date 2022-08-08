Chiefs in control of MSL semi-final series with Cobourg Kodiaks

By Sam Laskaris

Writer

Barring a complete collapse, the Six Nations Chiefs will have the opportunity to challenge for their league championship this season.

The Chiefs moved one step away from qualifying for the Major Series Lacrosse (MSL) championship final series on Sunday thanks to an 11-8 victory over the Cobourg Kodiaks.

With that triumph Six Nations took a commanding 3-0 lead in their best-of-seven semi-final series against the Kodiaks.

The Chiefs will be looking to sweep the series when it resumes on Wednesday. Cobourg will host that contest, which will be staged at the Baltimore Recreation Centre Arena. Game time is 8 p.m.

As for Sunday’s match, which the Chiefs hosted at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena, Eric Fannell was Six Nations’ top offensive weapon as he earned a season-high six points, including three goals.

“He’s been steady for us all season,” Chiefs’ head coach Duane Jacobs said of Fannell. “He does a lot of the dirty work for us. When he comes out and scores that many points, that’s just a bonus for us.”

Sunday’s win, by a three-goal margin, signified the first time in the series spectators didn’t have to wait until the final buzzer to find out which side would emerge victorious.

The Chiefs had won both of the first two games in the series by just one goal, 10-9 and 8-7.

“It’s nice to close out a game and have a little bit of breathing room,” said Six Nations defender Joey Cupido, who chipped in offensively netting a pair of goals and also picking up an assist.

The Chiefs led 4-2 after the opening period and 7-5 heading into the second intermission.

“I thought we controlled the play from start to finish,” Jacobs said. “It was a great team effort. We were missing a number of players and we put some Junior A callups in.”

For Fannell, it was the first time this season that he had scored a hat trick. Cupido said his teammate’s performance was “phenomenal.”

Cupido also said he’s pleased the Chiefs have different players that are capable of stepping up and providing some offensive punch on varying nights.

“It’s nice that we have that in the locker room,” he said.

One of those offensive weapons is captain Cody Jamieson. He had a five-point outing (one goal and four assists) in Sunday’s match.

During the game it was also announced that Jamieson was chosen as the MSL’s most valuable player for his regular season efforts. He averaged more than three points per game, collecting 33 points (12 goals and 21 assists) in 10 contests.

Chiefs’ netminder Doug Jamieson, who earned the W between the pipes on Sunday, also scooped up a league award. He was recognized for having the league’s lowest goals-against average.

Jamieson, who appeared in eight regular season contests, had a GAA of 8.87.

Meanwhile, Dalton Sulver and Vaughn Harris also both scored twice for the Chiefs on Sunday. Austin Staats had the other Six Nations marker.

The winner of the Chiefs/Kodiaks series will meet either the Peterborough Lakers or Brooklin Lacrosse Club in the MSL final.

The Lakers officially took a 3-1 lead in that semi-final series with a 12-8 win on Sunday in Whitby.

A hearing will be held Monday afternoon, however, to determine whether Peterborough’s 3-1 series lead will continue to stand or whether it will be deadlocked at 2-2.

Brooklin had won Game 2 in that series by a 12-10 count. The Lakers later protested the game once they found out Brooklin assistant coach Gavin Prout should not have been on the bench that evening as he had been suspended for his actions in Game 1.

The Ontario Lacrosse Association ended up awarding Game 2 to the Lakers. But Brooklin is appealing that decision for various reasons, including the fact the OLA did not notify the club’s brass before the start of Game 2 that Prout was indeed suspended.

Game 5 in the Brooklin/Lakers series is Monday in Peterborough.

