National News
Local Metis opposed to draft constitution

August 8, 2022 66 views

 By Ryan Clarke

 Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Metis Nation of Alberta will be holding an election today to vote  on its new proposed draft constitution during their annual General  Assembly at the Grey Eagle Resort in Calgary.

The draft was released on July 26, proposing a change to the make-up and governance of the MNAA.

Adam Browning, president of the MNAA Lethbridge and Area Local, says  this radically alters the structure of how the organization is  conducted, noting the provincial council is asking for a vote too soon  after the draft’s release and needs proper consultation with all MNAA  members.

“The MNAA is pushing for a ratification vote but our  Local and members of our local community have not had adequate say on  this draft constitution,” says Browning.

“Even when we do get to  the point where ratification makes sense, we have no idea what the  ratification process will look like, or even what the next election will  look like, as the draft constitution is silent on a ratification and  election process.”

He added the constitution itself is something  Metis want, but the draft is not a product of the right to  self-determination that many have worked hard for.

“It radically  alters our areas, our local boundaries, and our communities who’ve been  part of our local Lethbridge area,” says Browning.

“It also gives  broad powers to the president which is something that we’re seeing  right now. We have a large amount of federal funding coming in, very  little of that trickling down into our community. Some of our  communities are at risk of closure. Really what the draft constitution  stances are, is taking what we are.”

The MNAA has received funding from the Government of Canada to engage with regions and locals.

Browning says he has contacted Marc Miller, Federal Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations to see how the money has been used.

“One of the key people who needs to hear our message is the federal  minister Marc Miller. He has the ability, through our funding  agreements, to make them transparent,” says Browning.

“We were  not able to get a constitution session, we wrote requesting for it. All  we got was responses of `there’ll be opportunities.’ Anytime there were  opportunities, they were giving embargoed documents with people having  to sign that they couldn’t share it. So (the draft constitution) was  really developed in secret. It’s been developed by a small committee of  10 picked individuals, and it doesn’t have our voice.”

Concern is  arising about how the draft would erase Metis locals and change  boundaries, encroaching on the powers of the locals and regions with  changes influencing governance and outreach to the community.

“We’re going to have to restructure entirely. This seeks our erasure  from our governance and our outreach to our community. It’s not to say  that it may not continue at a grassroots level, but at a formalized  level,” says Browning.

With voting happening today, Browning  hopes members will attend the Assembly and vote in support of their  interest and sustainability. A special resolution vote on June 4 was  passed with only 199 out of 53,000 members voting. This vote resulted in  postponing the election of the MNAA’s provincial council by one year  from this September until 2023. Browning hopes more members show up to  vote on this decision, adding “They need to be here to lend their voices  to decisions.”

 Ryan Clarke is a  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter who works out of the

LETHBRIDGE HERALD. The LJI program is federally funded. Turtle Island News does not receive LJI funding.

