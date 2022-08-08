Two men wanted after stolen vehicle involved in multiple motor vehicle collisions

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford police are looking for two men wanted in connection with an incident in the City’s north end that saw a stolen vehicle involved in multiple motor vehicle collisions before fleeing from police.

Police said one of the two men outstanding has been identified and a warrant issued for his arrest. The other suspect has yet to be identified.

Police are asking witnesses with information including video surveillance footage which may be available to come forward.

Police said on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at about 11:30 a.m., the Brantford Police Service received a call from a concerned citizen to advise police of a suspicious vehicle and possible impaired driver located within a parking lot at Lynden Road and Wayne Gretzky Parkway.

Officers attended and located the vehicle in question where two men were observed within the vehicle. Both men appeared to be unconscious. Investigation revealed the vehicle had previously been reported as stolen from a neighbouring jurisdiction.

Police cruisers and tire deflation devices were positioned in an effort to prevent the subject vehicle from vacating the parking space.

Police said the suspects awoke and the driver used the stolen vehicle to ram police cruisers and a civilian’s motor vehicle in an effort to flee the scene. With significant damage to the vehicle, police said the two suspects drove recklessly with no regard for public safety, proceeding thru the mall parking lot, heading westbound through two West Street parking lots before entering a residential neighbourhood where the suspects abandoned the vehicle, fleeing on foot.

After a short foot pursuit, officers located the driver of the vehicle in the rear yard of a residence. The accused then is reported to have sprayed two police officers with bear spray to facilitate his escape.

As a result of the incident, two police cruisers and one civilian motor vehicle, were damaged. Other property damage was sustained. No personal injury occurred.

Police are searching for a 2005, red GMC Sierra pick-up truck was recovered by police.

SUSPECT DESCRIPTIONS:

Suspect #1: Identified as – Joshua Evan BEAVER, 33, from Brantford

6’3”

248 lbs., heavy build

Brown hair, brown eyes

Male

Indigenous

A warrant has been issued for BEAVER’s arrest for the following Criminal Code violations:

Possession of stolen good over $5000

Dangerous Operation

Flight from Police Officer

Fail to Comply with Undertaking

Operation while Prohibited by Order x 7

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Assault with weapon x 2

If observed, police are reminding the public to not approach the suspects and contact police at 9-1-1.

Suspect #2

A man, approximately 20-30 years of age

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance. If you have any information related to this investigation, including video footage of the incident, please contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050 or, to provide information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

