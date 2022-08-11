Chiefs sweep Kodiaks to advance to Major Series Lacrosse championship final

By Sam Laskaris

Writer

It took a bit longer than they wanted to.

Actually, it took the Six Nations Chiefs a lot longer than what they would have preferred. But in the end the Chiefs were able to pull out a 10-9 double overtime victory against the host Cobourg Kodiaks on Wednesday.

With that win the Six Nations squad swept its best-of-seven Major Series Lacrosse (MSL) semi-final series 4-0, bringing the Kodiaks’ 2022 campaign to an end.

The clubs were deadlocked at 8-8 following three periods of regulation play, in the match held at the Baltimore Recreation Centre Arena. Cobourg scored the tying goal with a mere six seconds remaining in the third period.

That necessitated a full 10-minute overtime period. But when the two rivals scored once each in the first OT session and were still tied at 9-9, a sudden-victory period ensued.

Six Nations’ Austin Staats was the hero scoring at the 72-second mark of the second OT period.

“Like we say the fourth game is always the hardest to win,” Staats said. “We knew they weren’t going to roll over for us so we had to make them roll over. And they pushed us to the limit there. It was a good game.”

Though momentum swung in the Kodiaks’ favour with their late goal in the third period, forcing overtime, Staats said his teammates remained upbeat, focused on taking care of business.

“It’s lacrosse at that point,” he said. “You’ve got to do whatever is thrown at you, whatever the game throws in front of you. They happened to score with what I thought was a lucky shot and send us to two overtimes. It was just a tough game.”

Chiefs’ defender Tyson Bell had plenty of praise for his OT goal-scoring teammate, nicknamed Autty.

“He’s unbelievable,” Bell said of Staats. “I knew it was coming at some point. He’s just an all-star player. Autty is a helluva player and he kind of got the boys wound up a little bit and got it all done for us.”

Like Staats, Bell was anticipating a stiff challenge from the host Cobourg squad on Wednesday.

“Like we just said in the room, it’s only going to get harder and obviously with them being down three games and coming back to their own barn they were only going to fight until the last and they took it as long as that game went,” he said. “Props to them for what they brought and props to us for making it happen and getting the job done.”

Six Nations was the clear favourite in the series having finished atop the MSL regular season standings with an 8-3-1 mark. The Kodiaks placed fourth in this year’s four-team circuit with a 2-10-0 record.

“They’re a gritty team,” Bell said. “They don’t have any big names but they just go out there, they do their job, they grind and props to them because they gave us a helluva series.”

Meanwhile, Staats’ older brother Randy returned to the Chiefs’ lineup, following an undisclosed lower-body injury, and played his first playoff game of the year on Wednesday. The elder Staats was a force as well, scoring once and collecting three assists, including a helper on his brother’s OT goal.

Vaughn Harris chipped in with a pair of goals for the Chiefs while Joey Cupdio, Cody Jamieson and Sam LeClair also scored for Six Nations.

The MSL championship final is expected to begin next week. By virtue of their first-place regular season finish the Chiefs will have home-court advantage in that series and host Game 1.

Earlier this week the Peterborough Lakers defeated the Brooklin Lacrosse Club 4-1 in the league’s other best-of-seven semi-final series.

This year’s MSL champion will also host the national Mann Cup series against the playoff winners from the British Columbia-based Western Lacrosse Association.

