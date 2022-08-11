Feds officially apologize for File Hills Scheme after nearly a century

By Marc Lalonde

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

After nearly a quarter-century, the federal government has finally officially apologized for their part in a plan to involuntarily relocate Residential Schools graduates to a social-experiment colony, creating divisions amongst the Peepeeskisis Cree Nation that continue to exist today.

The scheme, which ran from 1898 to 1954, involved the involuntary relocation of grads from Residential and Industrial Schools in Saskatchewan and Manitoba to the Peepeekisis Cree Nation’s reserve, as well as random reassignment of Peepeekisis lands to the new arrivals.

The File Hills Colony took land from the nation over time, without consent, offering it to the grads. Those residents are often referred to as `placements.’ By 1906, only 29 percent of the original 26,600 acres of land remained for the Nation’s original inhabitants.

Peepeekisis Cree Nation is located about 100 kilometres northeast of Regina. In the scheme, the new `placements’ were ordered by the federal Indian agent of the time to have no contact with original community members because it was thought they would `forget’ the assimilation forced upon them at Residential Schools, one community member said.

“For the longest time it was always seen as two reserves on one,” said Cheyanne Desnomie, a Peepeekisis member and a researcher at the University of Regina.

“You had people who were brought in, and under the direction of the Indian agent they were told not to communicate with original members that were there because it was thought that if they did, they might regress and undo anything that was ‘learned’ or ‘gained’ in the Residential School period.”

Peepeekisis Cree Nation Chief Francis Dieter said the scheme created divisions that spanned generations and have faced the trauma that came along with it.

“Our Nation and its Peoples have experienced harm, trauma and disruption in their ways of life through the forced imposition and transfer of graduates to Peepeekisis from other Nations,” he said.

“It not only displaced the Peoples of Peepeekisis from their lands but it also displaced the graduates from their homes and families in their own Nations. The File Hills Colony Scheme left a legacy of division, however through the recent settlement and the acknowledgement of its wrongdoing, Canada’s apology to our Nation and our People, can allow us to move forward on our path to healing our Nation and becoming one People of Peepeekisis.”

Federal Crown-Indigenous Relations minister Marc Miller said he was personally sorry for the trauma perpetuated upon the Peepeekisis Cree nation, which is located in the Qu’Appelle Valley in southern Saskatchewan.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I am truly sorry for the harm, trauma, and significant loss in agricultural land the community of Peepeekisis Cree Nation has experienced due to Canada’s role in the File Hills Colony Scheme. Acknowledging our past wrongs and addressing them is critical to building trust, and renewing and improving our relationship with Indigenous Peoples.”

Marc Lalonde is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter who works out of the IORI:WASE. The LJI program is federally funded. Turtle Island News does not receive LJI funding.

Add Your Voice