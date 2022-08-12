National News
ticker

Brantford Police arrest two wanted for murder

August 12, 2022 67 views

BRANTFORD-Two people wanted for First Degree Murder in the death of a city man have been arrested.

Brantford Police  said On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Rorey Hill, 38, and Jessica Poreba, 41, were arrested  Tuesday, August 9th 2022 at about 11:30 p.m. without incident . Police did not release where the two were arrested.

Police are not releasing any details saying the investigation “remains active and ongoing, additional details including the identity of the deceased and manner of death will not be released at this time.”

Brantford Police had been searching for the two after responding to the murder of a 68-year-old man  July 22, 2022 at a Colborne Street address.

Police said at the time  the victim was located at the address deceased and “circumstances of the investigation led police to determine a homicide had occurred.”

The victim and accused parties were known to each other.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Remains of priest removed from Quebec Mohawk community after sex abuse allegations

August 12, 2022 30

 By Jacob Serebrin THE CANADIAN PRESS MONTREAL- The remains of a priest alleged to have sexually…

Read more
National News

Indigenous leaders question Near North Board’s reaction to vandalism

August 12, 2022 33

 By Jennifer Ashawasegai-Pereira  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Near North District School Board has recently decided…

Read more

Leave a Reply