Brantford Police have arrested two wanted for First degree murder

August 12, 2022 1 view

 Brantford Police have arrested Rorey Hill, and Jessica Poreba wanted for First Degree Murder of a city man. (BPS supplied photo)

BRANTFORD-Two people wanted for First Degree Murder in the death of a city man have been arrested.

Brantford Police  said On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Rorey Hill, 38, and Jessica Poreba, 41, were arrested  Tuesday, August 9th 2022 at about 11:30 p.m. without incident . Police did not release where the two were arrested.

Police are not releasing any details saying the investigation “remains active and ongoing, additional details including the identity of the deceased and manner of death will not be released at this time.”

Brantford Police had been searching for the two after responding to the murder of a 68-year-old man  July 22, 2022 at a Colborne Street address.

Police said at the time  the victim was located at the address deceased and “circumstances of the investigation led police to determine a homicide had occurred.”

The victim and accused parties were known to each other.

 

 

Uncategorized

