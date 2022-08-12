National News
NDP decry Indigenous child welfare stats

August 12, 2022 29 views

By Ryan Clarke

 Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Critics are calling for the Alberta government to decolonize the  child welfare system after data from April 1 to June 30 shows 7 of

8  deaths of children in welfare systems were Indigenous.

Provincial  data shows that children died while receiving child intervention  services showing a rising number from previous years.

In 2020 to 2021,  34 deaths were reported with 23 attributed to Indigenous children. This  year’s data shows the death toll is already higher at 49 with 39 of  those deaths being Indigenous children.

“During the pandemic,  when we saw these numbers rising, the numbers for the 2021 fiscal year  show that there’s a sharp increase in the number of young people. These  are people who are 18-plus, who are transitioning out of government  care, into adulthood.

That’s where we see a sharp increase in the  numbers of deaths. That speaks to the fact that the pandemic was  challenging for a lot of people,” said Rakhi Pancholi, NDP Critic for  Children’s Services in a Thursday interview with the Herald.

The  data also includes a list of cause of death, with the April to June  results listing six of the deaths as pending while the seventh is  classified as not being investigated by the Office of the Chief Medical  Examiner. Previous years show 25 deaths still pending during this year  and 2021.

In 2020 and 2021 the leading causes of deaths were  reported as accidental, pending, or not investigated by OCME. Possible  causes included in the list include accidental, homicide, natural,  suicide, or undetermined.

When compared to non-Indigenous numbers  the results are staggering. The 2020 and 2021 data shows non-Indigenous  deaths at

11 with the leading cause suicide or accidental, with only  one pending, one homicide, and one not being investigated by OCME.

The report also shows the type of Intervention children were receiving  from Children’s Services. Five of the eight were in care, while the  other three are listed as over 18 and receiving support and financial  assistance.

Pancholi is now calling on Matt Jones, the Minister  of Children’s Services for the UCP, to outline how he will support the  implementation of Bill C-92 which will establish a framework for  Indigenous communities to take over child and family services for  Indigenous children, saying it is the proper thing to do and needs  resourcing and funding from federal governments to ensure the  transition.

“The goal of Bill C-92, is to do what First Nations  and Indigenous groups have been asking for centuries. They should have  control over their own child and family services. Bill C-92 sets up the  framework for that to happen, a process by which they can assert their  own authority over Child and Family Services. The challenge is this  needs to be resourced and funded properly, in order for it to be  successful. It requires funding from both the Provincial and Federal  government to really make sure that First Nations communities are  properly prepared,” said Pancholi.

Bill C-92 is an act respecting  First Nations, Inuit and **>Metis<** children, youth and families, affirming  the rights and jurisdiction of Indigenous peoples in relation to child  and family services.

The bill’s intention is to set out the best  interests of the children culturally and continually, including that the  placement of Indigenous children should be in the best interests of the  child with placement descending from one of their parents, another  adult member of the family, or an adult who belongs to the same  Indigenous community.

“When we were in government, from 2015 to  2019, we convened an all-party panel that had representation from all  political parties, and had Indigenous elders, advocates, and experts in  this field. We came forward with 39 recommendations and an action plan  called Stronger Safer Tomorrow. Since 2019, the UCP government has  blocked any efforts to be transparent and accountable for how they’ve  implemented that action plan,” said Pancholi.

Ryan Clarke is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter who works out of the

LETHBRIDGE HERALD.  The LJI program is federally funded. Turtle Island News does not receive LJI funding.

 

