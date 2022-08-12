Ohsweken man faces multiple charges after fleeing police

By Bree Duwyn

SIX NATIOSN OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations Police arrested a man after he fled from police in the early morning of Tuesday, Aug. 9.

When police observed a vehicle trying to attach a trailer to a truck hitch, they asked the man if he needed assistance. After encountering the police, the male driver returned to his vehicle without attaching the trailer, according to a media release.

Police said the man had slurred speech and glossy eyes at the time of the incident. When the man drove away from police, they followed the vehicle and watched it enter the ditch, into a nearby field.

The man got out of his vehicle to flee on foot but was arrested by police without incident.

When police searched the vehicle and trailer, they discovered the trailer and vehicle plates were stolen. They also seized an edged weapon following the search.

Matthew Shay Hill, 25, Ohsweken, was charged with Impaired Operation, Flight from Police, Dangerous Driving, Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon, two counts of possession under $5,000 and two counts of possession over $5,000.

Hill is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brantford, Ont. on Sept. 22, 2022.

