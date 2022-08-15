Brant County OPP Street Crimes Unit seizes over $100,000 in fire arms, bows ammunition in Scotland search

Over $100,000 in Property Seized in Scotland raid. (OPP supplied photo)

(BRANT COUNTY, ON) -A Brant County man is facing multiple charges after Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) raided a Jenkins Road house in Scotland.

Three search warrants were executed as part of Project Challenger, a Controlled Drug and Substances Act (CDSA) investigation involving Brant County OPP and Brantford Police Service.

On August 11, 2022, Brant OPP CSCU with the assistance of the OPP West Region Tactics and Rescue Unit, OPP Central Region Tactics and Rescue Unit, OPP West Region Emergency Response Team, OPP West Region Canine Unit, Provincial Liaison Team, West Region CSCU teams and uniformed members of Brant OPP detachment, executed the search warrants at a Jenkins Road property seizing 23 firearms.

In addition police seized three cross bows, three compound bows, and thousands of rounds of ammunition. Police also seized Canadian currency, quantities of CDSA, three pickup trucks, three trailers, tools, gardening equipment and miscellaneous construction equipment. Some of the property was confirmed to be from recent break and enter incidents in the County of Brant. The estimated value of all seized items is in excess of $100,000.

Steven Cody Sault, 32, from the County of Brant has been charged with the following offences:

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine,

· Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – three counts,

· Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (other than heroin),

· Unauthorized possession of a firearm,

· Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition and

· Unauthorized possession of a weapon.

Sault is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Brantford at a later date.

Police are continuing to investigate and anticipate further charges surrounding this investigation. If anyone has any information, they are being asked to contact the County of Brant OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppersbb.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

