Project Challenger arrests see six people facing firearm and drug charges

By Bree Duwyn

Writer

BRANTFORD, ONT-Six people have been arrested and over $213,00 in illicit drugs and firearms have been seized, following a two-month long drug investigation dubbed Project Challenger that began in mid-June 2022.

Brantford Police Service said Project Challenger zeroed in on several suspected drug dealers engaged in trafficking cocaine and fentanyl in Brantford and across Southwestern Ontario.

Early Thursday (Aug. 11) morning, the Brantford police executed four Controlled Drugs and Substances Act Search Warrants.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Osborn Avenue, Brantford, with the assistance of GPSTRU and K9. The following items were seized following the search:

-1,257 grams (approx.) of suspected Cocaine an estimated street value of $125,768.

-297 grams (approx.) of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $44,600.

-693 grams (approx.) of suspected Psilocybin, with an estimated street value of $6,936.

-and Canadian currency.

Police searched two vehicles and discovered 125 grams (approx.) of suspected Cocaine, with an estimated street value of $12,500.

A second search warrant was executed at a residence on Henrietta Street, Brantford. Members of the Brantford Police Tactical Intelligence Generated and Enforcement Response Unit, Criminal Intelligence Unit, Emergency Response Unit, K9 Unit and Patrol Unit were on scene.

Police found and seized the following:

-35 grams (approx.) of suspected Fentanyl, with an estimated street value of $8,700.

-152 grams (approx.) of suspected Cocaine, with an estimated street value of $15,200.

-Canadian currency.

A third search at a residence on Jenkins Road, Brant County, was conducted. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), County of Brant Community Street Crime Unit, assisted by OPP West and Central Region Tactics and Rescue Units, OPP West Region Emergency Response Team and OPP West Region Canine Unit executed the search and seized the following:

-23 firearms, all long guns.

-3 cross bows.

-3 compound bows.

-Stolen vehicles (a trailer, ride-on lawnmower, and pick-up truck; all previously reported as stolen).

Police seized an estimated total street value of $213,704 of illicit drugs were seized.

Six people are facing charges:

Stephanie Marshall, 30, Brantford, is charged with:

Possession for the purpose to traffic, to wit: Cocaine

Possession for the purpose to traffic, to wit: Crystal Methamphetamine

Possession for the purpose to traffic, to wit: Psilocybin

Kyle Dasilva, 30, Brantford, is charged with:

Possession for the purpose to traffic, to wit: Cocaine

Possession for the purpose to traffic, to wit: Crystal Methamphetamine

Possession for the purpose to traffic, to wit: Psilocybin

Sarah Marshall, 30, Brantford, is charged with:

Possession for the purpose to traffic, to wit: Cocaine

Odinga Sam, 31, Toronto, is charged with:

Possession for the purpose to traffic, to with: Fentanyl

Jessica Higgins, 23 of Brantford was charged with Possession for the purpose to traffic: Fetanyl.

Steven Sault, 32, of Brant County is charged with “Numerous” Criminal Code offences related to break and enters, stolen property and multiple firearms related violations.

Project Challenger was a joint police service investigation between Brantford, Ontario Provincial Police with assistance from the Guelph Police Service Tactical Response Unit . The investigation was made possible through funding provided by the Government of Ontario, Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario.

The BPS media release said Project Challenger, a successful joint project, helps minimize the threat to communities caused by the distribution of drugs as well as firearms.

“The success of this operation can be attributed to the outstanding collaboration of policing partners and agencies, Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario, Brantford Police Services, Ontario Provincial Police, and Guelph Police Service. Removing firearms and illicit drugs from out streets helps to also reduce the violence surrounding the trade of these substances, further improving community safety,” said Chief of Brantford Police, Rob Davis.

The Brantford Police Service recognize the Guelph Police Service Tactical Response Unit and K9 Unit, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), County of Brant Community Street Crime Unit, OPP West and Central Region Tactics and Rescue Units, OPP West Region Emergency Response Team and OPP West Region Canine Unit for assisting with search warrants and arrests related to Project Challenger.

If you have information on drug-related activities, please contact the Street Crime Unit of the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-0113 ext. 2286.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Brant – Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, you can submit a tip online at https://www.crimestoppersbb.com?submit-a-tip/.

