Rivermen sweep Rock to capture Ontario Series Lacrosse championship

By Sam Laskaris

Writer

The Six Nations Rivermen dominated their Ontario league this season.

And now they’ll have the chance to travel to Edmonton in search of some national bragging rights as well.

The Rivermen captured the Ontario Series Lacrosse (OSL) championship on Friday thanks to a 13-9 victory over the visiting Oakville Rock.

With that win Six Nations swept the Rock 3-0 in its best-of-five league championship.

Perhaps more importantly, by winning Friday’s contest, staged at the Six Nations Sports and Cultural Memorial Centre, the Rivermen advanced to the Presidents Cup, the national Senior B tournament.

That eight-team event is scheduled to kick off on Aug. 28 in Edmonton.

“The job is not done yet until we bring home the Presidents Cup,” said Rivermen goalie Dusty Hill, who backstopped his side to victory with numerous timely and spectacular saves on Friday.

Six Nations captured the national title in 2019, the last time the Presidents Cup was awarded. The Canadian tourney was not held in 2020 or last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hill is confident the Rivermen will fare well in Edmonton.

“I think we’re looking pretty good out there,” he said. “We’re all starting to come together.”

After posting a league-best 14-2-0 regular season mark, the Rivermen have continued their winning ways in the post-season. Six Nations won six consecutive playoff matches to garner the OSL title.

Rivermen offensive star Travis Longboat, who had a six-point performance on Friday including a pair of goals, said his team can’t rest on its laurels quite yet as the national tournament is approaching.

“We’ve got a couple of weeks off but we can’t look past anyone right now,” he said. “We’ve got to keep our foot on the pedal and keep training and keep running.”

Add Your Voice