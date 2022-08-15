Six Nations Police asking for help in locating missing man

Garrett Greene-Summers

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER -Six Nations Police are attempting to locate 18-year-old Garrett Greene-Summers of Ohsweken, Ont., who last spoke to family on the afternoon of Friday (Aug. 12).

Greene-Summers had talked about travelling to the Toronto area but it is now believed he crossed the border into the United States on Friday evening and his destination is unknown, according to a media release.

Greene-Summers is driving a convertible 2009 Black Ford Mustang with Ont. licence plate #BZMM419.

He is described as a North American Native male with brown hair and a medium build, standing at 5”4’.

There is no clothing description available at this time.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Greene-Summers or have had any contact with him, please contact Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can also submit a tip online at https://www.crimestoppersbb.com.

