Labrador’s Inuit government calls on premier to reconsider Colonial Building name

August 16, 2022

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.- Labrador’s Inuit government is calling on Premier Andrew Furey to reconsider a decision to maintain the name of the Colonial Building in downtown St. John’s.

A statement Monday from the Nunatsiavut government says the word “colonial” has negative connotations, particularly given the impact of colonization on Labrador’s Inuit and on other Indigenous people in the province.

The Inuit government says the decision to keep the name is a step backward for the province’s reconciliation efforts.

The Newfoundland and Labrador government announced Monday it would not rename the building, citing low support for a name change from respondents to an online survey.

The accompanying government report says six per cent of the 215 respondents identified as Indigenous.

In November 2021, the Tourism Department raised the possibility of a name change for the historic building “as part of ongoing efforts in support of Indigenous reconciliation.”

