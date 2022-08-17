Brantford Police Service arrests two people wanted for the murder of a city man

BRANTFORD- Brantford Police Service have arrested two people wanted for the murder of a city man. The BPS arrested Rorey Hill, 38 and Jessica Poreba, 41, Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at about 11:30 p.m. The two were arrested without incident. Hill and Poreba were wanted on a charge of First Degree Murder in the death of a 68-year-old man killed in Brantford July 22. Brantford Police Service discovered the deceased victim at a location on Colborne Street on Friday (July 22) at approximately 5:00 p.m. Information surrounding the death are being withheld by police at this time. According to a media release, police said that circumstances of the investigation has led them to issue warrants for the arrest of Poreba and Hill. The two remain in custody….