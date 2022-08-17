Brantford Police Service arrests two people wanted for the murder of a city man

BRANTFORD- Brantford Police Service have arrested two people wanted for the murder of a city man. The BPS arrested Rorey Hill, 38 and Jessica Poreba, 41, Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at about 11:30 p.m. The two were arrested without incident. Hill and Poreba were wanted on a charge of First Degree Murder in the death of a 68-year-old man killed in Brantford July 22. Brantford Police Service discovered the deceased victim at a location on Colborne Street on Friday (July 22) at approximately 5:00 p.m. Information surrounding the death are being withheld by police at this time. According to a media release, police said that circumstances of the investigation has led them to issue warrants for the arrest of Poreba and Hill. The two remain in custody….



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice