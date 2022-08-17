Elected councillor attending Indian Gaming Association training in United States

By Bree Duwyn Writer Six Nations Councillor Sherri-Lyn Hill is heading to New Mexico to learn more about gaming. The councillor also sits on the Six Nations Gaming Commission (SNGC) who is sending her to take a Level 1 Commissioner training course from Aug., 17-19 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The training is hosted by the Indian Gaming Association (IGA), an association incorporated in 1985. Indian gaming includes casinos, bingo halls, and other gambling operations on Indigenous lands. In an email via Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) Central Administration, Councillor Hill said that “the Gaming Commission provides professional development opportunities to Commissioners that assist in understanding the role and responsibility of commissions and commissioners for gaming related activities.” The training comes as Six Nations Elected Council is exploring online gaming. Elected…



