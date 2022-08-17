Six Nations growing: New housing projects underway

By Bree Duwyn Writer Six Nations Housing had two proposals for the Building and Infrastructure Committee at a meeting on Wednesday (Aug. 10) for new housing units to begin construction. The contracts must be validated by Six Nations Elected Council before construction can begin. SN Housing has partnered with Habitat for Humanity Hamilton under a five unit building contract and has received funding from Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) in the total of $1,566,304.06. $500,000 of the funds have been designated to a five unit townhouse, according to Lily-Anne Mt Pleasant, acting director and financial control officer with SN Housing. The remaining funds ($1,066,304.06) have been allocated to SN Housing by the Community Trust. Mt Pleasant said that the reason they partnered with Habitat for Humanity to keep prices down. Construction…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice