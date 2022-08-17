Local News
SNGRDC looking towards future following halt on Lake Erie Connector Project

August 17, 2022 27 views

By Bree Duwyn Writer Matt Jamieson, president and CEO of Six Nations Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC), made a recommendation in a SNEC council meeting on Tuesday (Aug. 9) to rescind a past motion, which initially approved Six Nations’ collaboration in the now suspended Lake Erie Connector Project (LEC Project). The LEC Project was going to consist of a 117 km bi-directional underwater electricity transmission line, which would have run between Haldimand County, Ont., and Erie, PA. According to a media release, SNGRDC was notified on July 27 that ITC Investment Holdings Inc. had suspended all project development activities and commercial negotiations on the LEC Project. “It’s just unfortunate there was an opportunity cost associated with our time and effort and the interviews to pursue this project,” said Jamieson at…

