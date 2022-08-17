Truck smashes into store

Truck crashes into Middleport Tobacco Cigars By Bree Duwyn Writer Six Nations Police continue investigate after a truck crashed into Middleport Tobacco Cigars at the Middleport Plaza on Brant County Highway 54 around 1 p.m. on Tuesday (Aug. 16), severely damaging the business’ storefront. Six Nations Police and Fire and Emergency Services were on the scene, where the grey Silverado had driven over the parking stop and into the store’s window. The impact forced the brick to cave in and the window was shattered, pieces of glass littering the ground and top of the truck and on product and broken shelving that could be seen inside the store. The driver, Christine Tasker, is from Stoney Creek and has visited Six Nations numerous times over the past 25 years. Sitting on…



