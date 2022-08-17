Local News
Slider

Truck smashes into store

August 17, 2022 191 views
A pick up truck smashed into Middleport Tobacco Cigar shop Tuesday (August 16, 2022) afternoon causing extensive damage to the store. No one was injured. See story page 3. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

Truck crashes into Middleport Tobacco Cigars By Bree Duwyn Writer Six Nations Police continue investigate after a truck crashed into Middleport Tobacco Cigars at the Middleport Plaza on Brant County Highway 54 around 1 p.m. on Tuesday (Aug. 16), severely damaging the business’ storefront. Six Nations Police and Fire and Emergency Services were on the scene, where the grey Silverado had driven over the parking stop and into the store’s window. The impact forced the brick to cave in and the window was shattered, pieces of glass littering the ground and top of the truck and on product and broken shelving that could be seen inside the store. The driver, Christine Tasker, is from Stoney Creek and has visited Six Nations numerous times over the past 25 years. Sitting on…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Census records fewer Indigenous language speakers after challenges in collecting data

August 17, 2022 16

 By Stephanie Taylor THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- New data from Statistics Canada suggests the number of…

Read more
National News

`Friends of New Horizon’ pays tribute to North Sask. rockers 

August 17, 2022 14

By Bailey Sutherland  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A local DJ and music producer is paying his…

Read more