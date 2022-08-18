Brantford man faces child pornography charges

By Bree Duwyn

Writer

A 20-year-old man from Brantford, Ont. has been arrested on child pornography charges as a result of the ongoing efforts of Project Dilemma.

The Brantford Police Services Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit started Project Dilemma in October 2021 to address the increasing concerns surrounding social media and apps such as Snapchat being used to distribute and possess child pornography, according to an Aug. 18 media release.

This arrest was the result of the ICE Unit receiving information about a social media account that had uploaded a video that contained child pornography. After police investigation, it was found that the social media account was registered to an address in Brantford.

On Jan, 31, 2022, Brantford Police executed a Search Warrant at a residence on Marlborough Street, where several electronic devices were seized and held for forensic examination.

During the examination, police identified files containing images and videos. Possessing these files meets the definition of child pornography according to the Criminal Code.

Charged is:

Anish Devgan, 20, Brantford, has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of making child pornography available.

Police ICE investigators said that additional individuals will be arrested and charges will be laid over the course of investigation and forensic examinations of the seized electronic devices.

As the investigation progresses, details will be released when available

