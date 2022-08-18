National News
ticker

Healing camp provides pathway to recovery

August 18, 2022 1 view

 By Ryan Clarke

 Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Alvin Mills’ Kii Maa Pii Pii Tsin (Kindness to Others) Healing and  Recovery Camp is helping people battling addiction recover using  traditional Blackfoot culture and healing with a space on the Blood  Tribe Reserve just outside Lethbridge.

The camp, which has been  operating for two weeks now, is being administered by the City of  Lethbridge, along with $120,000 in funding through Ottawa’s Reaching  Home, Indigenous and Designated Communities Grant. The camp is a  three-month pilot project running seven day camps for everyone, with  participants required to be clean for a period of four days before being  admitted to Mills’ program.

“With the City of Lethbridge  endorsing the concept of Blackfoot healing that’s a huge milestone. And  that’s a great step towards the reconciliation that everybody’s striving  for, the Truth and Reconciliation. I am a survivor of residential  schools. I spent 14 years in residential schools. Given what I went  through, I believe reconciliation is something that needs to be always  pursued. Not just non-Indigenous communities, the reconciliation must  also be amongst the Indigenous communities themselves,” said Mills.

“The  recovery program has never been done before. To my knowledge, this is a  first of its kind that’s been started. It’s coming from the Indigenous  aspect of healing. That’s what we’re striving for. What happens in the  city, they have good intentions, but the drug use is always nearby. Here  it is pure,” said Mills.

“All my staff have signed consent forms, where  they’ll be providing drug screening. I think we’re the only service  providers that have done so at this point. Even though we’re grassroots,  we want to run our program with structure. We have to make sure we’re  on the up and up.”

With  five participants currently at the camp and more arriving on Sunday,  the camp brings together people of all races, genders, and issues  looking to explore alternatives to how recovery is handled.

“We  want to focus on the ones struggling in Lethbridge. There’s a lot of  individuals that we want to try and reach. Give them that compassion,  that dignity. Regardless of the choices that they make, the lifestyles  that they live, we’re going to give them a sense of empowerment. Here at  the camp, they’re going to have a sense of belonging, they’re going to  be encouraged to live a healthy lifestyle. With Blackfoot culture,  beliefs and customs playing a large part in the role,” said Mills.

“In  our culture, there’s a lot of emphasis on the metaphors, the  philosophy, and the storytelling. Mostly it’s about honesty, and the  truth. In our way, our life, everything is a part of nature. We really  respect this area,” said Elder Stamisina, working with Mills’ camp to  help share his wisdom and teachings to aid in the recovery process.  “Many years ago, we would know all kinds of medicines that are out here,  and we would utilize them.

But today most of us have lost that  knowledge. Here, now, this is just the beginning of reviving where we  come from. I’ve always had a dream that someone would find a way of  going back to the old traditional ways and this is what the long-term  goal is. To bring tradition back and give our people hope that our ways  are not completely lost. Helping with healing.”

The camp looks to  mix traditional Blackfoot healing with modern practices of addiction  counselling, understanding the ways addictions take a hold of an  addict’s life and working to instill both methods into a new form of  treatment.

“They are  allowed to use suboxone, they are allowed to use the methadone. As  service providers in the recovery field, we have to recognize methadone  and suboxone as tools. Because when somebody struggles with opioids,  they can’t get up the next morning and say `Okay, I quit.’ It’s a long  process,” said Mills.

With  the camp opening the goal of Mills is to see recovery grow and  progress, while looking to expand further and add more to the camp.

“As  this camp goes along, we are going to be starting a stabilization camp,  we do have another site in mind. There, our intention is if someone  wants to stay here, we don’t want to let them be turned away. If they’re  serious about recovery then we’ll transition them to the stabilization  camp, where they can stay until we get them into a treatment facility,”  said Mills.

“To start this process of healing, for a lot of the  ones that struggle with addictions, they have unresolved trauma, they  have grief, they have lost loved ones. That’s what keeps them in this,  this vicious cycle of addiction where they numb their feelings by the  use of drugs. But once they get here, they will be able to address that  trauma into being a healthy spirit,” said Mills.

  Ryan Clarke is a  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter who works out of the

LETHBRIDGE HERALD. The LJI program is federally funded. Turtle Island News does not receive LJI funding.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

First Nations leaders seek concrete action from the Catholic Church

August 17, 2022 82

By Patrick Quinn  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Following an emotional week that saw Pope Francis make…

Read more
National News

Montreal’s First Peoples Festival unveils its programming

August 17, 2022 46

 By Patrick Quinn  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A pillar of the city’s summer festival season, the…

Read more

Leave a Reply