Chiefs even championship final series with road victory in Peterborough

Six Nations Chiefs’ captain Cody Jamieson took his game to another level on Thursday as he registered an 11-point performance.

Jamieson’s impressive night saw him score six goals and add five assists.

But it was another Chiefs’ veteran – Randy Staats – who ended up being the hero in Six Nations’ 13-12 overtime victory against the host Peterborough Lakers.

Staats deadlocked the score at 12-12 with just 36 seconds remaining in the third period, forcing a full 10-minute overtime session in the Major Series Lacrosse (MSL) playoff contest.

Staats then scored the lone goal in the extra period to give his side the W, in the match staged at Peterborough’s Memorial Centre.

Six Nations had to rally from a 12-9 deficit late in the third period to avoid going down 2-0 in the best-of-seven MSL championship final series. The Lakers had won Game 1 in the series 10-6 two nights earlier on the Chiefs’ home floor at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena (ILA).

“It was a character win for us,” said Chiefs’ head coach Duane Jacobs. “We feel good right now.”

Six Nations trailed by as many as four goals (9-5), just past the midway mark of the second period.

“We just stuck with it,” Jacobs said. “We just hung in there and believed we weren’t out of it.”

The Chiefs’ bench boss was obviously pleased to leave Peterborough on an upbeat note since his squad managed to even the series.

“You’re always glad to be able to tie the series after losing the first one,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs also had plenty of praise for his captain.

“When you need a big game, your big players come through,” Jacobs said of Jamieson’s effort. “(Cody) was at a high level tonight.”

Like his older brother Randy Staats, Austin Staats also netted a pair of goals for Six Nations. Vaughn Harris also scored twice for the Chiefs while Brendan Bomberry had the other Six Nations goal.

Besides tying up the series, Thursday’s victory also ensured the Chiefs will play at least two more home matches this season.

For starters, Six Nations will host Game 3 on Sunday. The opening faceoff for that contest is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The two rivals will then square off in Peterborough for Game 4 this coming Tuesday. And the Chiefs will host Game 5 next Friday (Aug. 26.)

If necessary, the sixth and seventh games in the series would be held Aug. 28 in Peterborough and on Aug. 30 at the ILA.

The squad that captures the MSL championship this season also earns the right to host all the games in the best-of-seven national Mann Cup series, which will be held in September.

The eventual champs from the British Columbia-based Western Lacrosse Association will head east this year to square off against the MSL playoff winners.

The Lakers are technically the three-time defending Mann Cup champions, having won the Canadian crown from 2017 through 2019.

There were no national tournaments in 2020 or last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chiefs have won the Mann Cup six times. Their last national title was in 2016.

