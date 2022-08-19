It’s official! Four running to fill vacancy on Six Nations Election Council

By Lynda Powless

Editor

It’s official!

Six Nations by-election is off and running after the four candidates nominated provided all the necessary documents and have the go ahead from Six Nations Electoral Officer Steve Williams

Williams said Friday, all four have been officially accepted as candidates. “They all had the necessary paperwork in and met all the criteria to run so it’s official, they are all candidates.”

Four people are vying for a spot on Six Nations elected council after the resignation of former councillor Wendy Johnson last month.

Nominated were:

Gregory L. Frazer; nominated by Brian Philip Hill and seconded by Brian Darryl Hill.’

Vernice “Pixie” Gladys Hill nominated by Lois Lee Jonathan and seconded by Lorelei Gayle Isaacs.

Nicoli Wilson Wyman nominated by William Charles Monture and seconded by Courtney Brennan Vanevery.

Alaina Marie Vanevery nominated by Judith Ann Martin and seconded by Miles Fitzpatrick General.

The election is Sept., 3, 2022. Council is currently operating with only eight councillors and the chief.

The 58th band council is the first to serve four-year terms but will be limited to only two consecutive terms and must have a minimum of a secondary school diploma to run.

Williams said while the election code does not allow for a councillor to seek more than two consecutive terms on council the rule will not apply to the byelection winner since they will be filling only one year of what would normally be a four-year term

Six Nations had put a call out to the community for volunteers to review the election code but dropped the plan when no one applied two months ago.

All band members of the Six Nations of the Grand River territory who are 18 years old and above are eligible to vote.

Voting will take place in person at the Dajoh in the Six Nations Community Hall in Ohsweken on Sept 3 2022.

